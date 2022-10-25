DD (DuPont de Nemours Inc.) climbed 0.77 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $56.00, soaring 0.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.28 and dropped to $55.04 before settling in for the closing price of $55.58. Within the past 52 weeks, DD’s price has moved between $49.52 and $85.16.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -19.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 197.50%. With a float of $492.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $505.40 million.

The firm has a total of 28000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of DuPont de Nemours Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 14, was worth 388,025. In this transaction President, Mobility & Material of this company sold 4,565 shares at a rate of $85.00, taking the stock ownership to the 67,440 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 13, when Company’s President, Water & Protection sold 2,183 for $84.00, making the entire transaction worth $183,372. This insider now owns 15,096 shares in total.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.95) by $0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 197.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.73% during the next five years compared to -21.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Trading Performance Indicators

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DuPont de Nemours Inc., DD], we can find that recorded value of 2.5 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.81.

During the past 100 days, DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s (DD) raw stochastic average was set at 33.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $56.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $57.02. The third major resistance level sits at $57.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $54.03.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 27.14 billion based on 500,902K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16,653 M and income totals 6,467 M. The company made 3,322 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 787,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.