DOYU (DouYu International Holdings Limited) climbed 2.83 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

October 24, 2022, DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) trading session started at the price of $1.01, that was 2.83% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.10 and dropped to $0.9642 before settling in for the closing price of $1.06. A 52-week range for DOYU has been $0.90 – $4.00.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 63.40% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -221.60%. With a float of $317.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $318.27 million.

The firm has a total of 2155 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.89, operating margin of -7.95, and the pretax margin is -6.60.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -6.35 while generating a return on equity of -8.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -221.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.31% during the next five years compared to 11.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DouYu International Holdings Limited, DOYU], we can find that recorded value of 0.88 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, DouYu International Holdings Limited’s (DOYU) raw stochastic average was set at 25.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2328, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5979. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1386. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1872. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2744. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0028, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9156. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8670.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Key Stats

There are 317,484K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 336.25 million. As of now, sales total 1,438 M while income totals -91,310 K. Its latest quarter income was 273,690 K while its last quarter net income were -4,620 K.