Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) with a beta value of 1.14 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $11.52, plunging -6.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.56 and dropped to $10.92 before settling in for the closing price of $11.68. Within the past 52 weeks, DX’s price has moved between $11.08 and $18.05.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -8.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -59.90%. With a float of $43.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.52 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of +161.68, and the pretax margin is +153.19.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dynex Capital Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 31,000. In this transaction President and Co-CIO of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $15.50, taking the stock ownership to the 124,526 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s President and Co-CIO bought 325 for $15.27, making the entire transaction worth $4,963. This insider now owns 325 shares in total.

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.42) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +153.19 while generating a return on equity of 14.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.88% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Trading Performance Indicators

Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynex Capital Inc. (DX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.92 million, its volume of 1.12 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Dynex Capital Inc.’s (DX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.38 in the near term. At $11.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.10.

Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE: DX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 487.51 million based on 44,517K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 60,050 K and income totals 102,260 K. The company made 18,340 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 29,340 K in sales during its previous quarter.