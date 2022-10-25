E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) is -22.97% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On October 24, 2022, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) opened at $5.14, lower -0.20% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.16 and dropped to $4.96 before settling in for the closing price of $5.10. Price fluctuations for ETWO have ranged from $4.89 to $13.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -240.20% at the time writing. With a float of $237.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $302.25 million.

In an organization with 3682 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.71, operating margin of -12.61, and the pretax margin is -51.69.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 06, was worth 2,800. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 400 shares at a rate of $7.00, taking the stock ownership to the 190,795 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 25,000 for $7.03, making the entire transaction worth $175,628. This insider now owns 91,195 shares in total.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 5/30/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -38.95 while generating a return on equity of -6.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -240.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.98 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s (ETWO) raw stochastic average was set at 5.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.79. However, in the short run, E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.18. Second resistance stands at $5.27. The third major resistance level sits at $5.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.87. The third support level lies at $4.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Key Stats

There are currently 301,919K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.52 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 425,560 K according to its annual income of -165,780 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 160,680 K and its income totaled -368,690 K.