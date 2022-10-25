Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) 20 Days SMA touches 0.61%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) stock priced at $85.71, up 0.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.205 and dropped to $84.61 before settling in for the closing price of $84.81. EW’s price has ranged from $80.69 to $131.73 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 12.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 82.80%. With a float of $614.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $620.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15700 employees.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 339,080. In this transaction CVP, Surgical Structural Heart of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $84.77, taking the stock ownership to the 18,911 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14, when Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 19,875 for $82.84, making the entire transaction worth $1,646,523. This insider now owns 157,353 shares in total.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.63 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.78% during the next five years compared to 22.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

Looking closely at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW), its last 5-days average volume was 3.32 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.74.

During the past 100 days, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (EW) raw stochastic average was set at 15.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.92. However, in the short run, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $85.87. Second resistance stands at $86.84. The third major resistance level sits at $87.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $84.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $83.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $82.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 51.94 billion, the company has a total of 619,943K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,233 M while annual income is 1,503 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,374 M while its latest quarter income was 406,400 K.