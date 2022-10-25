Equity Residential (EQR) posted a -0.05% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) stock priced at $64.85, down -0.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.07 and dropped to $63.615 before settling in for the closing price of $64.21. EQR’s price has ranged from $60.75 to $94.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 0.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 44.80%. With a float of $369.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $375.77 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.53, operating margin of +25.51, and the pretax margin is +57.60.

Equity Residential (EQR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Residential Industry. The insider ownership of Equity Residential is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 157,099. In this transaction EVP & General Counsel of this company sold 1,963 shares at a rate of $80.03, taking the stock ownership to the 24,927 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Executive Vice President & COO sold 10,000 for $80.05, making the entire transaction worth $800,470. This insider now owns 22,130 shares in total.

Equity Residential (EQR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +54.79 while generating a return on equity of 12.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Equity Residential’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Equity Residential (EQR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.68 million, its volume of 1.41 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.94.

During the past 100 days, Equity Residential’s (EQR) raw stochastic average was set at 16.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $64.94 in the near term. At $65.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $66.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $62.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 23.90 billion, the company has a total of 376,118K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,464 M while annual income is 1,333 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 687,030 K while its latest quarter income was 224,100 K.