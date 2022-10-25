ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.78 million

October 24, 2022, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) trading session started at the price of $3.51, that was 2.91% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.58 and dropped to $3.24 before settling in for the closing price of $3.44. A 52-week range for GWH has been $2.59 – $21.37.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 27.00%. With a float of $85.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.72 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 160 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ESS Tech Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 40.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 19, was worth 29,199. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 8,386 shares at a rate of $3.48, taking the stock ownership to the 558,850 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 17, when Company’s President sold 12,628 for $3.72, making the entire transaction worth $46,976. This insider now owns 2,453,439 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by $0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -224.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 770.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.70, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.14 million, its volume of 1.3 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 34.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.67 in the near term. At $3.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.99.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

There are 153,266K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 539.43 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -477,120 K. Its latest quarter income was 690 K while its last quarter net income were -15,590 K.