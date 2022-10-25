First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) is expecting -14.59% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $39.18, plunging -5.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.22 and dropped to $36.50 before settling in for the closing price of $39.10. Within the past 52 weeks, FFIN’s price has moved between $37.47 and $55.00.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.10% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 12.20%. With a float of $137.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.68 million.

The firm has a total of 1400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of First Financial Bankshares Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 61.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 181,804. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,300 shares at a rate of $42.28, taking the stock ownership to the 898,057 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Director bought 2,300 for $42.24, making the entire transaction worth $97,152. This insider now owns 88,258 shares in total.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.4) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +43.90 while generating a return on equity of 13.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [First Financial Bankshares Inc., FFIN], we can find that recorded value of 0.65 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, First Financial Bankshares Inc.’s (FFIN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $40.25. The third major resistance level sits at $41.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.12.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.78 billion based on 142,543K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 518,580 K and income totals 227,560 K. The company made 139,300 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 60,490 K in sales during its previous quarter.