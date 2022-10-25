First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is expecting 8.67% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) stock priced at $24.18, up 0.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.28 and dropped to $24.155 before settling in for the closing price of $24.19. FHN’s price has ranged from $15.00 to $24.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 21.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -7.90%. With a float of $529.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $534.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7676 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of First Horizon Corporation is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 4,572,445. In this transaction Executive Chairman of Board of this company sold 201,934 shares at a rate of $22.64, taking the stock ownership to the 1,732,685 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08, when Company’s Executive Chairman of Board sold 99,458 for $22.71, making the entire transaction worth $2,258,984. This insider now owns 1,732,685 shares in total.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.34 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +30.85 while generating a return on equity of 12.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.50% during the next five years compared to 13.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are First Horizon Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Horizon Corporation (FHN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.96 million, its volume of 5.58 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, First Horizon Corporation’s (FHN) raw stochastic average was set at 97.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 14.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.27 in the near term. At $24.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.02.

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.91 billion, the company has a total of 534,701K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,234 M while annual income is 999,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 784,000 K while its latest quarter income was 174,000 K.