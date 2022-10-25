ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 47,680 K

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $22.50, up 0.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.555 and dropped to $22.38 before settling in for the closing price of $22.47. Over the past 52 weeks, FORG has traded in a range of $11.94-$36.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -117.30%. With a float of $7.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.44 million.

In an organization with 786 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of ForgeRock Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 60.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 33,500. In this transaction Chief Product Officer & EVP of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $16.75, taking the stock ownership to the 121,654 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 10, when Company’s Chief Product Officer & EVP sold 9,000 for $25.91, making the entire transaction worth $233,215. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ForgeRock Inc.’s (FORG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ForgeRock Inc. (FORG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.56 million. That was better than the volume of 0.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, ForgeRock Inc.’s (FORG) raw stochastic average was set at 76.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 162.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.63. However, in the short run, ForgeRock Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.56. Second resistance stands at $22.65. The third major resistance level sits at $22.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.21.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.93 billion has total of 85,029K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 176,930 K in contrast with the sum of -47,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 47,680 K and last quarter income was -22,370 K.