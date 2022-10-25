FREYR Battery (FREY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -12.25% last month.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $12.60, down -3.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.64 and dropped to $11.44 before settling in for the closing price of $12.58. Over the past 52 weeks, FREY has traded in a range of $6.42-$16.94.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 33.10%. With a float of $90.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.83 million.

In an organization with 119 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of FREYR Battery is 22.36%, while institutional ownership is 49.90%.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by -$0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at FREYR Battery’s (FREY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 11.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FREYR Battery (FREY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.22 million. That was better than the volume of 1.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, FREYR Battery’s (FREY) raw stochastic average was set at 54.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.14. However, in the short run, FREYR Battery’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.73. Second resistance stands at $13.29. The third major resistance level sits at $13.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.89. The third support level lies at $10.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.38 billion has total of 116,440K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -93,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was 4,671 K.