GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is expecting -57.00% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $11.80, down -17.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.97 and dropped to $9.39 before settling in for the closing price of $14.39. Over the past 52 weeks, GDS has traded in a range of $13.59-$64.90.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 49.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -53.70%. With a float of $175.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.88 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1878 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.03, operating margin of +7.28, and the pretax margin is -12.13.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of GDS Holdings Limited is 1.12%, while institutional ownership is 47.70%.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.3) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -16.18 while generating a return on equity of -4.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.57% during the next five years compared to 7.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GDS Holdings Limited’s (GDS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.25, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.5 million, its volume of 1.49 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, GDS Holdings Limited’s (GDS) raw stochastic average was set at 9.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.77 in the near term. At $13.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.61.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.27 billion has total of 186,898K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,212 M in contrast with the sum of -184,020 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 344,940 K and last quarter income was -56,040 K.