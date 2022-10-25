Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) last year’s performance of 4.16% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $21.40, soaring 1.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.605 and dropped to $21.03 before settling in for the closing price of $21.22. Within the past 52 weeks, GPK’s price has moved between $17.63 and $24.07.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 14.40%. With a float of $304.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $309.20 million.

The firm has a total of 25000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Packaging & Containers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Graphic Packaging Holding Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 298,390. In this transaction EVP, Mills Division of this company sold 12,779 shares at a rate of $23.35, taking the stock ownership to the 44,902 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s SVP and President, EMEA sold 46,898 for $22.50, making the entire transaction worth $1,055,205. This insider now owns 84 shares in total.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.5) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.51% during the next five years compared to -0.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Graphic Packaging Holding Company, GPK], we can find that recorded value of 2.72 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (GPK) raw stochastic average was set at 48.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.85. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.96. The third major resistance level sits at $22.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.58.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.51 billion based on 307,828K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,156 M and income totals 204,000 K. The company made 2,358 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 66,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.