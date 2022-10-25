HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) volume exceeds 3.2 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) stock priced at $198.79, up 6.97% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $210.855 and dropped to $198.02 before settling in for the closing price of $196.66. HCA’s price has ranged from $164.47 to $279.02 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 7.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 93.70%. With a float of $215.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $292.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 204000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.47, operating margin of +16.47, and the pretax margin is +16.74.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of HCA Healthcare Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 25, was worth 64,564. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 325 shares at a rate of $198.66, taking the stock ownership to the 89,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer sold 2,358 for $218.87, making the entire transaction worth $516,086. This insider now owns 11,392 shares in total.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $4.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.60% during the next five years compared to 23.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are HCA Healthcare Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 20.80, a number that is poised to hit 4.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

Looking closely at HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA), its last 5-days average volume was 2.89 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.68.

During the past 100 days, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s (HCA) raw stochastic average was set at 79.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $204.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $219.32. However, in the short run, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $214.80. Second resistance stands at $219.25. The third major resistance level sits at $227.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $201.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $193.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $189.13.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 64.05 billion, the company has a total of 287,025K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 58,752 M while annual income is 6,956 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 14,820 M while its latest quarter income was 1,155 M.