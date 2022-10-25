Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) volume exceeds 1.08 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On October 24, 2022, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) opened at $1.99, higher 12.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.605 and dropped to $1.96 before settling in for the closing price of $1.93. Price fluctuations for HSCS have ranged from $1.14 to $6.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -92.30% at the time writing. With a float of $5.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.17 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -139.73, operating margin of -32765.60, and the pretax margin is -33592.57.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. is 10.90%, while institutional ownership is 0.50%.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -33592.57.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1597.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS)

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.3 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.5300 in the near term. At $2.8900, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.1800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6000. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2400.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) Key Stats

There are currently 8,203K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 16.12 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10 K according to its annual income of -4,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -1,570 K.