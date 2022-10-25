HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) volume exceeds 0.66 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) stock priced at $3.64, down -18.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.70 and dropped to $2.9129 before settling in for the closing price of $3.61. BEAT’s price has ranged from $1.12 to $6.74 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -301.40%. With a float of $5.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.15 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5 employees.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of HeartBeam Inc. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 13.20%.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.27 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -102.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -301.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are HeartBeam Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT)

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.39 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, HeartBeam Inc.’s (BEAT) raw stochastic average was set at 32.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 208.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 164.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.47 in the near term. At $3.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.89.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 25.90 million, the company has a total of 8,001K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -4,430 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,525 K.