Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -24.62% last month.

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) stock priced at $15.49, down -10.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.49 and dropped to $13.70 before settling in for the closing price of $15.58. HOLI’s price has ranged from $11.05 to $20.43 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 10.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -7.40%. With a float of $55.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.20 million.

In an organization with 4398 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.83, operating margin of +6.25, and the pretax margin is +13.82.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is 40.50%, while institutional ownership is 71.00%.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.3 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.76 while generating a return on equity of 7.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.83% during the next five years compared to 3.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.35

Technical Analysis of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.37 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s (HOLI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.61. However, in the short run, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.07. Second resistance stands at $16.17. The third major resistance level sits at $16.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.59. The third support level lies at $11.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 881.02 million, the company has a total of 61,692K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 707,460 K while annual income is 83,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 182,120 K while its latest quarter income was 23,020 K.