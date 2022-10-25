Investors finally get a glimpse of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) volume hitting the figure of 2.25 million.

On October 24, 2022, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) opened at $89.99, lower -0.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $90.46 and dropped to $89.11 before settling in for the closing price of $89.69. Price fluctuations for ADM have ranged from $61.80 to $98.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 6.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 52.50% at the time writing. With a float of $557.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $566.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 41000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.51, operating margin of +5.01, and the pretax margin is +3.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 81.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 8,814. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100 shares at a rate of $88.14, taking the stock ownership to the 4,270 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s President & CEO sold 284,531 for $91.20, making the entire transaction worth $25,948,970. This insider now owns 412,842 shares in total.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.71) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +3.18 while generating a return on equity of 12.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.20% during the next five years compared to 17.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 61.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) saw its 5-day average volume 2.27 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.57.

During the past 100 days, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (ADM) raw stochastic average was set at 86.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.14. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $90.12 in the near term. At $90.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $91.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $88.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.27. The third support level lies at $87.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) Key Stats

There are currently 560,562K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 49.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 85,249 M according to its annual income of 2,709 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 27,284 M and its income totaled 1,236 M.