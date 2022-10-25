Investors finally get a glimpse of Ciena Corporation (CIEN) volume hitting the figure of 1.52 million.

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) stock priced at $43.25, up 1.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.70 and dropped to $42.67 before settling in for the closing price of $43.08. CIEN’s price has ranged from $38.33 to $78.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 6.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.80%. With a float of $146.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.86 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7241 employees.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Ciena Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 93.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17, was worth 143,242. In this transaction President, CEO of this company sold 3,542 shares at a rate of $40.44, taking the stock ownership to the 390,582 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 17, when Company’s Sr. VP, General Counsel sold 3,500 for $40.32, making the entire transaction worth $141,120. This insider now owns 235,110 shares in total.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 4/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.52 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 44.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ciena Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 274.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.59 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, Ciena Corporation’s (CIEN) raw stochastic average was set at 29.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $44.04 in the near term. At $44.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $45.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.32. The third support level lies at $41.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.14 billion, the company has a total of 148,142K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,621 M while annual income is 500,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 867,980 K while its latest quarter income was 10,510 K.