Investors finally get a glimpse of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) volume hitting the figure of 0.63 million.

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) stock priced at $0.2682, down -9.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2682 and dropped to $0.2109 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. THMO’s price has ranged from $0.09 to $1.89 over the past 52 weeks.
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now.
Sponsored
It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -8.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 63.00%. With a float of $19.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.32 million.
The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 39 workers is very important to gauge.
ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Insider and Institutional Ownership
As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is 39.21%, while institutional ownership is 2.30%.
ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Latest Financial update
In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.
According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.
ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Trading Performance Indicators
Here are ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.
For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73 and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.
Technical Analysis of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)
The latest stats from [ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., THMO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.28 million was inferior to 1.14 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.
During the past 100 days, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s (THMO) raw stochastic average was set at 33.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.
At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2343, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4522. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2619. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2937. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3192. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2046, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1791. The third support level lies at $0.1473 if the price breaches the second support level.
ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Key Stats
With a market capitalization of 7.37 million, the company has a total of 31,321K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,290 K while annual income is -11,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,030 K while its latest quarter income was -2,690 K.