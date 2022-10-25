Investors finally get a glimpse of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) volume hitting the figure of 0.63 million.

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) stock priced at $0.2682, down -9.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2682 and dropped to $0.2109 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. THMO’s price has ranged from $0.09 to $1.89 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales slided by -8.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 63.00%. With a float of $19.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.32 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 39 workers is very important to gauge.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is 39.21%, while institutional ownership is 2.30%.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73 and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)

The latest stats from [ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., THMO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.28 million was inferior to 1.14 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s (THMO) raw stochastic average was set at 33.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2343, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4522. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2619. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2937. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3192. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2046, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1791. The third support level lies at $0.1473 if the price breaches the second support level.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.37 million, the company has a total of 31,321K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 9,290 K while annual income is -11,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,030 K while its latest quarter income was -2,690 K.