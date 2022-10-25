Investors finally get a glimpse of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) volume hitting the figure of 0.67 million.

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) stock priced at $2.24, down -6.39% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.2501 and dropped to $2.03 before settling in for the closing price of $2.19. DCFC’s price has ranged from $2.18 to $19.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -102.20%. With a float of $81.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 466 employees.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Tritium DCFC Limited is 49.58%, while institutional ownership is 30.40%.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -102.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tritium DCFC Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC)

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.57 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Tritium DCFC Limited’s (DCFC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.19 in the near term. At $2.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.89. The third support level lies at $1.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 336.79 million, the company has a total of 135,381K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 85,820 K while annual income is -127,560 K.