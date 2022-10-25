Investors finally get a glimpse of Tuya Inc. (TUYA) volume hitting the figure of 0.9 million.

October 24, 2022, Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) trading session started at the price of $0.90, that was -13.51% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.90 and dropped to $0.7703 before settling in for the closing price of $0.96. A 52-week range for TUYA has been $0.85 – $8.25.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -200.00%. With a float of $494.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $550.13 million.

In an organization with 3470 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.33, operating margin of -64.02, and the pretax margin is -57.91.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tuya Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Tuya Inc. is 24.92%, while institutional ownership is 34.30%.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -58.07 while generating a return on equity of -36.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -200.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tuya Inc. (TUYA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 11.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.45 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.49 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Tuya Inc.’s (TUYA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1427, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7994. However, in the short run, Tuya Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8966. Second resistance stands at $0.9631. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0263. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7669, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7037. The third support level lies at $0.6372 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Key Stats

There are 499,147K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 490.13 million. As of now, sales total 302,080 K while income totals -175,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 62,550 K while its last quarter net income were -35,870 K.