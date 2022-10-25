Investors must take note of Freshworks Inc.’s (FRSH) performance last week, which was -4.62%.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $13.34, down -3.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.34 and dropped to $12.425 before settling in for the closing price of $13.23. Over the past 52 weeks, FRSH has traded in a range of $10.51-$53.36.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -80.70%. With a float of $138.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $284.76 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4600 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.86, operating margin of -55.19, and the pretax margin is -48.91.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Freshworks Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 63.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 10, was worth 60,166. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,685 shares at a rate of $12.84, taking the stock ownership to the 16,604 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s Member of 10% owner group bought 439,708 for $14.66, making the entire transaction worth $6,446,119. This insider now owns 1,658,273 shares in total.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -51.75 while generating a return on equity of -26.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Freshworks Inc.’s (FRSH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

The latest stats from [Freshworks Inc., FRSH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.95 million was inferior to 2.54 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Freshworks Inc.’s (FRSH) raw stochastic average was set at 35.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.27. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.77. The third major resistance level sits at $14.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.94. The third support level lies at $11.45 if the price breaches the second support level.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.62 billion has total of 286,292K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 371,020 K in contrast with the sum of -192,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 121,430 K and last quarter income was -69,750 K.