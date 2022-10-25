Investors must take note of NRG Energy Inc.’s (NRG) performance last week, which was 2.58%.

On October 24, 2022, NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) opened at $42.78, higher 1.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.32 and dropped to $41.97 before settling in for the closing price of $42.36. Price fluctuations for NRG have ranged from $34.70 to $47.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 24.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 330.60% at the time writing. With a float of $233.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $237.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6635 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.22, operating margin of +2.82, and the pretax margin is +10.63.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Independent Power Producers industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 1,090,093. In this transaction Sr VP, NRG Business of this company sold 25,630 shares at a rate of $42.53, taking the stock ownership to the 57,242 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s Exec VP, NRG Home sold 33,000 for $42.53, making the entire transaction worth $1,403,490. This insider now owns 113,145 shares in total.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.6) by $6.57. This company achieved a net margin of +8.13 while generating a return on equity of 82.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 330.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.90% during the next five years compared to 41.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NRG Energy Inc. (NRG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.20, a number that is poised to hit 1.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) saw its 5-day average volume 2.28 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, NRG Energy Inc.’s (NRG) raw stochastic average was set at 69.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $43.55 in the near term. At $44.11, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $44.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.41. The third support level lies at $40.85 if the price breaches the second support level.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) Key Stats

There are currently 235,147K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.72 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,989 M according to its annual income of 2,187 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,282 M and its income totaled 513,000 K.