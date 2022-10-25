Investors must take note of Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s (PAA) performance last week, which was 3.95%.

On October 24, 2022, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) opened at $11.86, higher 0.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.96 and dropped to $11.785 before settling in for the closing price of $11.80. Price fluctuations for PAA have ranged from $8.64 to $12.57 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 15.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 114.30% at the time writing. With a float of $451.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $702.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.39, operating margin of +4.71, and the pretax margin is +1.69.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 42.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 23, was worth 1,961,220. In this transaction Director of this company bought 200,000 shares at a rate of $9.81, taking the stock ownership to the 200,000 shares.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.32) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +1.38 while generating a return on equity of 6.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.52% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) saw its 5-day average volume 6.42 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s (PAA) raw stochastic average was set at 78.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.93 in the near term. At $12.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.68. The third support level lies at $11.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) Key Stats

There are currently 705,043K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 42,078 M according to its annual income of 593,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 16,359 M and its income totaled 203,000 K.