Investors must take note of Teradyne Inc.’s (TER) performance last week, which was 8.32%.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $77.94, up 0.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.265 and dropped to $76.63 before settling in for the closing price of $77.27. Over the past 52 weeks, TER has traded in a range of $67.81-$168.91.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 16.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 29.00%. With a float of $155.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.56 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.37, operating margin of +32.64, and the pretax margin is +31.35.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 238,441. In this transaction President, LitePoint Corp. of this company sold 3,144 shares at a rate of $75.84, taking the stock ownership to the 44,755 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s CEO sold 37,857 for $100.20, making the entire transaction worth $3,793,128. This insider now owns 234,735 shares in total.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.14) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +27.40 while generating a return on equity of 42.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.23% during the next five years compared to 94.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Teradyne Inc.’s (TER) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.75, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teradyne Inc. (TER)

The latest stats from [Teradyne Inc., TER] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.79 million was inferior to 1.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.15.

During the past 100 days, Teradyne Inc.’s (TER) raw stochastic average was set at 22.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $78.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $79.09. The third major resistance level sits at $79.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.82. The third support level lies at $75.00 if the price breaches the second support level.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.62 billion has total of 156,782K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,703 M in contrast with the sum of 1,015 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 840,770 K and last quarter income was 197,790 K.