KB Home (KBH) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.56 million

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with KB Home (NYSE: KBH) stock priced at $27.53, up 0.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.94 and dropped to $27.22 before settling in for the closing price of $27.34. KBH’s price has ranged from $24.78 to $50.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 91.70%. With a float of $69.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.49 million.

The firm has a total of 2244 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.93, operating margin of +11.81, and the pretax margin is +12.15.

KB Home (KBH) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Residential Construction Industry. The insider ownership of KB Home is 10.98%, while institutional ownership is 95.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 12, was worth 3,370,477. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 79,718 shares at a rate of $42.28, taking the stock ownership to the 1,097,611 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s President and CEO sold 121,408 for $41.90, making the entire transaction worth $5,086,995. This insider now owns 1,097,611 shares in total.

KB Home (KBH) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 5/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.32 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.82 while generating a return on equity of 19.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 91.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.56% during the next five years compared to 39.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are KB Home’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.56, a number that is poised to hit 2.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KB Home (KBH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [KB Home, KBH], we can find that recorded value of 2.09 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, KB Home’s (KBH) raw stochastic average was set at 28.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.29. The third major resistance level sits at $28.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.49.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.28 billion, the company has a total of 85,584K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,725 M while annual income is 564,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,845 M while its latest quarter income was 255,330 K.