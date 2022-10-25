Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) stock priced at $2.28, down -10.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.33 and dropped to $2.16 before settling in for the closing price of $2.50. KC’s price has ranged from $1.77 to $31.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -12.90%. With a float of $115.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.64 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10209 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.10, operating margin of -20.00, and the pretax margin is -17.39.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.27 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -17.53 while generating a return on equity of -16.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.35, a number that is poised to hit -1.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) saw its 5-day average volume 2.35 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s (KC) raw stochastic average was set at 11.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.33 in the near term. At $2.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.99.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 516.51 million, the company has a total of 243,545K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,422 M while annual income is -249,300 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 284,630 K while its latest quarter income was -119,880 K.