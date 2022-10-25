KULR (KULR Technology Group Inc.) climbed 22.67 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $1.60, up 22.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.89 and dropped to $1.55 before settling in for the closing price of $1.50. Over the past 52 weeks, KULR has traded in a range of $1.02-$3.81.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 222.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -328.00%. With a float of $68.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.55 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 52 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.52, operating margin of -477.17, and the pretax margin is -493.65.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of KULR Technology Group Inc. is 35.81%, while institutional ownership is 5.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 25,757. In this transaction Chief Technical Officer of this company sold 18,398 shares at a rate of $1.40, taking the stock ownership to the 770,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Technical Officer sold 39,384 for $1.41, making the entire transaction worth $55,531. This insider now owns 788,758 shares in total.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -493.65 while generating a return on equity of -105.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -328.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at KULR Technology Group Inc.’s (KULR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 80.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.41 million, its volume of 1.63 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, KULR Technology Group Inc.’s (KULR) raw stochastic average was set at 93.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 141.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4042, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7564. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9700 in the near term. At $2.1000, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4200. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2900.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 176.64 million has total of 107,347K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,410 K in contrast with the sum of -11,910 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 590 K and last quarter income was -5,250 K.