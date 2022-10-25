Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -2.15%

October 24, 2022, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) trading session started at the price of $82.22, that was 1.24% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $83.71 and dropped to $82.22 before settling in for the closing price of $81.72. A 52-week range for LW has been $49.71 – $86.48.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 5.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -36.30%. With a float of $138.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8000 employees.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 13, was worth 397,630. In this transaction SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of this company sold 4,678 shares at a rate of $85.00, taking the stock ownership to the 59,678 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s SVP, CHIEF SUPPLY CHAIN OFF sold 2,786 for $81.01, making the entire transaction worth $225,701. This insider now owns 29,685 shares in total.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.51) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.90% during the next five years compared to -9.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) saw its 5-day average volume 1.63 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.31.

During the past 100 days, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s (LW) raw stochastic average was set at 84.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $83.55 in the near term. At $84.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $85.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.40. The third support level lies at $80.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Key Stats

There are 143,831K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.04 billion. As of now, sales total 4,099 M while income totals 200,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,126 M while its last quarter net income were 231,900 K.