Last month’s performance of -0.83% for Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is certainly impressive

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $0.6311, down -3.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6311 and dropped to $0.5922 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. Over the past 52 weeks, GNUS has traded in a range of $0.51-$2.32.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 55.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 84.90%. With a float of $298.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $315.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 67 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -191.04, operating margin of -698.88, and the pretax margin is -1605.07.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Genius Brands International Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 12.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 21, was worth 3,767. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,460 shares at a rate of $0.69, taking the stock ownership to the 49,273 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s Director sold 5,460 for $0.95, making the entire transaction worth $5,171. This insider now owns 43,813 shares in total.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1604.10 while generating a return on equity of -96.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.91 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6911, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7923. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6233 in the near term. At $0.6467, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6622. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5844, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5689. The third support level lies at $0.5455 if the price breaches the second support level.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 193.45 million has total of 317,235K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,870 K in contrast with the sum of -126,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 22,120 K and last quarter income was -13,340 K.