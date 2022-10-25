Last month’s performance of -10.47% for Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) is certainly impressive

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.184, plunging -3.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.187 and dropped to $0.1681 before settling in for the closing price of $0.18. Within the past 52 weeks, TANH’s price has moved between $0.17 and $15.70.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 6.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 8.60%. With a float of $16.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $18.07 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 51 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.88, operating margin of -15.41, and the pretax margin is -14.95.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Household & Personal Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tantech Holdings Ltd is 6.09%, while institutional ownership is 19.90%.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -15.12 while generating a return on equity of -7.84.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Trading Performance Indicators

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15

Technical Analysis of Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH)

The latest stats from [Tantech Holdings Ltd, TANH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.84 million was inferior to 2.58 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Tantech Holdings Ltd’s (TANH) raw stochastic average was set at 4.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2236, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8750. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1878. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1968. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1689, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1590. The third support level lies at $0.1500 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.09 million based on 6,399K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 55,260 K and income totals -8,360 K.