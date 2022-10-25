Last month’s performance of 12.44% for PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) is certainly impressive

On October 24, 2022, PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) opened at $3.09, lower -15.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.1143 and dropped to $2.48 before settling in for the closing price of $2.99. Price fluctuations for PXMD have ranged from $2.03 to $10.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.00% at the time writing. With a float of $0.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $11.78 million.

In an organization with 2 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 30, was worth 498,750. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 95,000 shares at a rate of $5.25, taking the stock ownership to the 7,336,745 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 95,000 for $5.25, making the entire transaction worth $498,750. This insider now owns 7,336,745 shares in total.

PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.38

Technical Analysis of PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.7 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

However, in the short run, PaxMedica Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.94. Second resistance stands at $3.34. The third major resistance level sits at $3.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.07. The third support level lies at $1.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) Key Stats

There are currently 11,779K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 31.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -10,229 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled 19 K.