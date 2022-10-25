Last month’s performance of 30.89% for Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) is certainly impressive

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.24, soaring 14.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.91 and dropped to $4.20 before settling in for the closing price of $4.22. Within the past 52 weeks, PXS’s price has moved between $1.41 and $4.45.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -3.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -10.60%. With a float of $4.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.61 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -7.92, operating margin of -24.16, and the pretax margin is -48.69.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Marine Shipping industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Pyxis Tankers Inc. is 54.62%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -48.69 while generating a return on equity of -31.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) Trading Performance Indicators

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)

The latest stats from [Pyxis Tankers Inc., PXS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.18 million was superior to 0.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s (PXS) raw stochastic average was set at 96.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.09. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.36. The third major resistance level sits at $5.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.94. The third support level lies at $3.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 51.73 million based on 10,614K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 25,340 K and income totals -12,340 K. The company made 22,970 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,360 K in sales during its previous quarter.