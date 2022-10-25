Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) to new highs

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.12, plunging -4.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.12 and dropped to $6.60 before settling in for the closing price of $7.17. Within the past 52 weeks, LAZR’s price has moved between $5.61 and $23.90.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 73.00%. With a float of $225.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $352.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -44.29, operating margin of -704.52, and the pretax margin is -781.83.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Luminar Technologies Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 55.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 246,818. In this transaction Chairperson, President & CEO of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $9.87, taking the stock ownership to the 1,030,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Chairperson, President & CEO bought 25,000 for $9.39, making the entire transaction worth $234,870. This insider now owns 1,005,000 shares in total.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.13) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -745.01 while generating a return on equity of -137.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 11.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 64.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Looking closely at Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR), its last 5-days average volume was 4.96 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s (LAZR) raw stochastic average was set at 21.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.63. However, in the short run, Luminar Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.09. Second resistance stands at $7.37. The third major resistance level sits at $7.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.05.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.38 billion based on 349,615K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 31,940 K and income totals -237,990 K. The company made 9,930 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -95,240 K in sales during its previous quarter.