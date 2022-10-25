Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) volume exceeds 0.55 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $0.448, down -17.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.448 and dropped to $0.38 before settling in for the closing price of $0.46. Over the past 52 weeks, LIZI has traded in a range of $0.43-$3.38.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 52.00%. With a float of $27.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.55 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 754 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.11, operating margin of -6.54, and the pretax margin is -5.99.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Lizhi Inc. is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 21.30%.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -6.00 while generating a return on equity of -59.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lizhi Inc.’s (LIZI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02 and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lizhi Inc. (LIZI)

Looking closely at Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.18 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Lizhi Inc.’s (LIZI) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 105.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8022, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1812. However, in the short run, Lizhi Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4253. Second resistance stands at $0.4707. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3573, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3347. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2893.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.61 million has total of 50,718K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 332,600 K in contrast with the sum of -19,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 76,990 K and last quarter income was 2,820 K.