LMND (Lemonade Inc.) dropped -3.49 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $22.71, down -3.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.71 and dropped to $20.91 before settling in for the closing price of $22.90. Over the past 52 weeks, LMND has traded in a range of $15.99-$79.54.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -8.50%. With a float of $48.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.82 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1119 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of Lemonade Inc. is 30.32%, while institutional ownership is 32.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 162,056. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $21.61, taking the stock ownership to the 106,670 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $20.32, making the entire transaction worth $101,600. This insider now owns 114,170 shares in total.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.21 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.43) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -288.98 while generating a return on equity of -31.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lemonade Inc.’s (LMND) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.53, a number that is poised to hit -1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.52 million, its volume of 1.1 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.64.

During the past 100 days, Lemonade Inc.’s (LMND) raw stochastic average was set at 35.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.90 in the near term. At $23.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.30.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.47 billion has total of 68,946K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 128,400 K in contrast with the sum of -241,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 50,000 K and last quarter income was -67,900 K.