Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 3,320 K

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) stock priced at $0.90, up 2.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9196 and dropped to $0.84 before settling in for the closing price of $0.89. MMAT’s price has ranged from $0.63 to $5.49 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 63.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -38.70%. With a float of $270.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $301.49 million.

In an organization with 130 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Meta Materials Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 14.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 40,320. In this transaction CEO and President of this company bought 42,000 shares at a rate of $0.96, taking the stock ownership to the 1,158,907 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 24, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 35,000 for $1.28, making the entire transaction worth $44,800. This insider now owns 2,450,243 shares in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Meta Materials Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 35.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.44 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.95 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 20.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.09% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 121.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8075, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3327. However, in the short run, Meta Materials Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9397. Second resistance stands at $0.9695. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0193. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8601, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8103. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7805.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 329.60 million, the company has a total of 360,837K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,080 K while annual income is -91,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,320 K while its latest quarter income was -20,980 K.