Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 12.50%

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) stock priced at $5.51, down -6.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.64 and dropped to $5.39 before settling in for the closing price of $5.87. NTCO’s price has ranged from $4.66 to $15.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -228.60%. With a float of $689.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $689.79 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.80, operating margin of +4.01, and the pretax margin is +0.23.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.85 while generating a return on equity of 4.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -228.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

The latest stats from [Natura &Co Holding S.A., NTCO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.98 million was inferior to 1.37 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s (NTCO) raw stochastic average was set at 29.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.76. The third major resistance level sits at $5.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.26. The third support level lies at $5.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.75 billion, the company has a total of 691,544K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,443 M while annual income is 194,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,768 M while its latest quarter income was -155,800 K.