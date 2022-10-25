NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) average volume reaches $1.38M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) stock priced at $6.46, up 1.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.545 and dropped to $6.00 before settling in for the closing price of $6.45. NEO’s price has ranged from $6.02 to $47.13 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 15.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -286.40%. With a float of $121.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.08, operating margin of -19.66, and the pretax margin is -3.11.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of NeoGenomics Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07, was worth 58,693. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,209 shares at a rate of $18.29, taking the stock ownership to the 98,516 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 21, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,846 for $35.00, making the entire transaction worth $64,610. This insider now owns 11,689 shares in total.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1.72 while generating a return on equity of -0.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -286.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.30% during the next five years compared to 29.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NeoGenomics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

Looking closely at NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.4 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, NeoGenomics Inc.’s (NEO) raw stochastic average was set at 7.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.64. However, in the short run, NeoGenomics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.72. Second resistance stands at $6.90. The third major resistance level sits at $7.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.63.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 827.87 million, the company has a total of 125,796K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 484,330 K while annual income is -8,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 125,070 K while its latest quarter income was -35,300 K.