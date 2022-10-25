Nikola Corporation (NKLA) with a beta value of 1.51 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock priced at $2.98, down -1.99% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.99 and dropped to $2.82 before settling in for the closing price of $3.01. NKLA’s price has ranged from $2.80 to $15.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -51.10%. With a float of $301.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $425.32 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 900 employees.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Nikola Corporation is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 27.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 20, was worth 218,096. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $2.91, taking the stock ownership to the 2,812,346 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 19, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 75,000 for $2.88, making the entire transaction worth $215,992. This insider now owns 2,812,346 shares in total.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -82.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -51.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nikola Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 64.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

Looking closely at Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), its last 5-days average volume was 12.24 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 13.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Nikola Corporation’s (NKLA) raw stochastic average was set at 2.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.60. However, in the short run, Nikola Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.02. Second resistance stands at $3.09. The third major resistance level sits at $3.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.68.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.29 billion, the company has a total of 433,476K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -690,440 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 18,130 K while its latest quarter income was -173,000 K.