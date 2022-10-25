Niu Technologies (NIU) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -41.10% last month.

On October 24, 2022, Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) opened at $2.97, lower -14.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.97 and dropped to $2.655 before settling in for the closing price of $3.15. Price fluctuations for NIU have ranged from $3.00 to $27.81 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 59.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.00% at the time writing. With a float of $68.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.93 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 702 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.90, operating margin of +5.50, and the pretax margin is +7.37.

Niu Technologies (NIU) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.19) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +6.10 while generating a return on equity of 19.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.84% during the next five years compared to 23.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Niu Technologies (NIU). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.19 and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Niu Technologies (NIU)

The latest stats from [Niu Technologies, NIU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.58 million was superior to 0.54 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Niu Technologies’s (NIU) raw stochastic average was set at 0.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.88. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.08. The third major resistance level sits at $3.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.45. The third support level lies at $2.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) Key Stats

There are currently 76,840K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 201.99 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 581,320 K according to its annual income of 35,440 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 123,560 K and its income totaled 2,140 K.