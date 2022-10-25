No matter how cynical the overall market is, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) performance over the last week is recorded 2.34%

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) stock priced at $42.38, down -1.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.74 and dropped to $41.55 before settling in for the closing price of $43.07. AEM’s price has ranged from $36.69 to $67.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.30% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.40%. With a float of $455.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $455.29 million.

The firm has a total of 6810 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 78.10%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.96 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.74% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 384.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, AEM], we can find that recorded value of 2.27 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.80.

During the past 100 days, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s (AEM) raw stochastic average was set at 29.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $42.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $43.40. The third major resistance level sits at $44.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $40.49.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.37 billion, the company has a total of 455,734K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,824 M while annual income is 543,010 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,581 M while its latest quarter income was 275,850 K.