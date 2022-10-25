No matter how cynical the overall market is Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) performance over the last week is recorded -2.46%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $38.40, down -0.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.51 and dropped to $37.17 before settling in for the closing price of $38.25. Over the past 52 weeks, BAM has traded in a range of $36.93-$62.47.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 25.40% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 2333.30%. With a float of $1.41 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.56 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 180000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.62, operating margin of +18.76, and the pretax margin is +15.55.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is 12.90%, while institutional ownership is 72.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 13, was worth 24,012,500. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,825,000 shares at a rate of $8.50, taking the stock ownership to the 7,797,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,000,000 for $9.00, making the entire transaction worth $9,000,000. This insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in total.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.75) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +5.03 while generating a return on equity of 9.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2333.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.43% during the next five years compared to 18.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s (BAM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) saw its 5-day average volume 3.1 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

During the past 100 days, Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s (BAM) raw stochastic average was set at 6.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.95. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $38.68 in the near term. At $39.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $40.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 61.73 billion has total of 1,641,677K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 75,731 M in contrast with the sum of 3,966 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 23,256 M and last quarter income was 590,000 K.