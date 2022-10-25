No matter how cynical the overall market is, Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) performance over the last week is recorded -16.19%

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) kicked off on October 24, 2022, at the price of $0.1622, down -7.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1645 and dropped to $0.1404 before settling in for the closing price of $0.16. Over the past 52 weeks, CCNC has traded in a range of $0.14-$1.95.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -158.00%. With a float of $28.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.07 million.

The firm has a total of 56 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.96, operating margin of -58.52, and the pretax margin is -58.05.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Code Chain New Continent Limited is 37.21%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -63.22 while generating a return on equity of -39.98.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -158.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Code Chain New Continent Limited’s (CCNC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43

Technical Analysis of Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Code Chain New Continent Limited, CCNC], we can find that recorded value of 0.65 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Code Chain New Continent Limited’s (CCNC) raw stochastic average was set at 1.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 257.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 140.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2150, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6202. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1640. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1763. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1881. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1399, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1281. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1158.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.21 million has total of 46,110K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,030 K in contrast with the sum of -26,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -20,370 K.