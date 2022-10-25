No matter how cynical the overall market is Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) performance over the last week is recorded 5.10%

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) stock priced at $31.64, up 3.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.58 and dropped to $31.20 before settling in for the closing price of $31.54. DRVN’s price has ranged from $24.62 to $35.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 329.50%. With a float of $54.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.78 million.

In an organization with 9900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.63, operating margin of +16.49, and the pretax margin is +2.38.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. The insider ownership of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is 8.60%, while institutional ownership is 99.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 72,659,365. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 2,257,203 shares at a rate of $32.19, taking the stock ownership to the 14,056,415 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Director sold 7,000,000 for $32.19, making the entire transaction worth $225,330,000. This insider now owns 32,758,952 shares in total.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +0.64 while generating a return on equity of 0.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 329.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.78 million. That was better than the volume of 0.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s (DRVN) raw stochastic average was set at 71.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.08. However, in the short run, Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.03. Second resistance stands at $33.50. The third major resistance level sits at $34.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.27.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.35 billion, the company has a total of 167,392K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,467 M while annual income is 9,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 508,620 K while its latest quarter income was -57,040 K.