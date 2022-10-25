No matter how cynical the overall market is Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) performance over the last week is recorded 0.93%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.04, soaring 5.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.10 and dropped to $1.01 before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. Within the past 52 weeks, SOLO’s price has moved between $1.02 and $4.10.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 65.80%. With a float of $107.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 216 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -308.71, operating margin of -2893.97, and the pretax margin is -1967.18.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is 9.56%, while institutional ownership is 11.00%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -1967.22 while generating a return on equity of -22.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 34.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 43.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.53 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s (SOLO) raw stochastic average was set at 9.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3294, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6627. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1233 in the near term. At $1.1567, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9767. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9433.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 130.80 million based on 118,611K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,100 K and income totals -41,330 K. The company made 1,550 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -20,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.