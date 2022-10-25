No matter how cynical the overall market is F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) performance over the last week is recorded 8.24%

A new trading day began on October 24, 2022, with F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) stock priced at $13.95, up 1.59% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.195 and dropped to $13.88 before settling in for the closing price of $13.83. FNB’s price has ranged from $10.48 to $14.11 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 8.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 44.90%. With a float of $347.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $351.27 million.

In an organization with 3886 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of F.N.B. Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 77.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 401,080. In this transaction Director of this company sold 29,600 shares at a rate of $13.55, taking the stock ownership to the 89,504 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s Director bought 850 for $11.38, making the entire transaction worth $9,671. This insider now owns 125,583 shares in total.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +30.38 while generating a return on equity of 8.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 9.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are F.N.B. Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.97 million. That was better than the volume of 2.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, F.N.B. Corporation’s (FNB) raw stochastic average was set at 96.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.26. However, in the short run, F.N.B. Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.20. Second resistance stands at $14.36. The third major resistance level sits at $14.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.73. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.57.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.75 billion, the company has a total of 350,728K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,335 M while annual income is 405,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 362,000 K while its latest quarter income was 109,000 K.