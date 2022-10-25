No matter how cynical the overall market is, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) performance over the last week is recorded 3.79%

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) on October 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $82.32, plunging -1.06% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.62 and dropped to $80.78 before settling in for the closing price of $82.16. Within the past 52 weeks, LYB’s price has moved between $71.46 and $112.53.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 9.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 294.90%. With a float of $254.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $328.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.90, operating margin of +15.91, and the pretax margin is +14.70.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 70.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 3,758,485. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 33,880 shares at a rate of $110.94, taking the stock ownership to the 39,612 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s Director sold 2,640 for $111.44, making the entire transaction worth $294,204. This insider now owns 7,020 shares in total.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.52) by $0.48. This company achieved a net margin of +12.15 while generating a return on equity of 56.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 294.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -14.57% during the next five years compared to 12.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Trading Performance Indicators

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.46, a number that is poised to hit 2.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Looking closely at LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB), its last 5-days average volume was 2.03 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.49.

During the past 100 days, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s (LYB) raw stochastic average was set at 22.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.67. However, in the short run, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $82.35. Second resistance stands at $83.40. The third major resistance level sits at $84.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $78.67.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 25.51 billion based on 326,206K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 46,173 M and income totals 5,610 M. The company made 14,838 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,644 M in sales during its previous quarter.