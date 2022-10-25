No matter how cynical the overall market is, Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) performance over the last week is recorded -0.31%

On October 24, 2022, Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) opened at $3.22, lower -0.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.24 and dropped to $3.195 before settling in for the closing price of $3.26. Price fluctuations for NMR have ranged from $3.15 to $4.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was -1.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -6.90% at the time writing. With a float of $3.00 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.02 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 26585 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.23, operating margin of +14.22, and the pretax margin is +14.22.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nomura Holdings Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 39,112. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $2.61, taking the stock ownership to the 327,499 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 9,995 for $2.43, making the entire transaction worth $24,288. This insider now owns 177,500 shares in total.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +8.97 while generating a return on equity of 5.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.90% during the next five years compared to -7.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20

Technical Analysis of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.37 million, its volume of 2.41 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Nomura Holdings Inc.’s (NMR) raw stochastic average was set at 10.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.26 in the near term. At $3.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.18. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.16.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Key Stats

There are currently 3,017,804K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,187 M according to its annual income of 1,273 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,157 M and its income totaled 13,060 K.